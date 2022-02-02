William Blair Comments on Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $69.71 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

