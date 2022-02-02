William Blair Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Friday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $18.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.33 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,265 shares of company stock worth $8,742,024. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.