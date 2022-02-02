William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $108.10 on Monday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

