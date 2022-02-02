Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,575 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 58.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

