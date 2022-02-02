Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

