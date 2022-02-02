WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Financial Comparison

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuoteMedia and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 WNS 0 1 6 0 2.86

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.18%. WNS has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30% WNS 11.44% 19.13% 12.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.18 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A WNS $912.60 million 4.52 $102.62 million $2.37 35.67

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Summary

WNS beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

