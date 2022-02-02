Wolfe Research Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $160.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,787,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 222,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

