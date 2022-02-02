Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

