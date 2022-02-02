Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,046 Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $591,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.