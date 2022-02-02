Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

