Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 86,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.