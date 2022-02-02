Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

WK opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

