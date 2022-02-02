Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.