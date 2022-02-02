X-CASH 1-Day Volume Tops $162,084.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $162,084.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.