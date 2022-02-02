XLMedia (LON:XLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.
XLM opened at GBX 34.68 ($0.47) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67.
XLMedia Company Profile
