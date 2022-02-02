XLMedia (LON:XLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

XLM opened at GBX 34.68 ($0.47) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

