Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 21,386 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

