XYO Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $264.04 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

