Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 6,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 5,780.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

