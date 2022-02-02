Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 6,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
