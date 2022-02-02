YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $346,954.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00115339 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,125,013 coins and its circulating supply is 13,106,190 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

