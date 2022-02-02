Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yellow stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 852,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,985. The firm has a market cap of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

