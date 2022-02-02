yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $18.31 Million

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.43 or 0.99900818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00251716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00169315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00322536 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001538 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

