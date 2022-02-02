YUMMY Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $190,078.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

