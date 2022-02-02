Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

AAOI opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

