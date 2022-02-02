Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.