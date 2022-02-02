Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 777,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,109. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.