Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

