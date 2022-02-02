Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.83 Million

Analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $557.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.30 million to $615.50 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 60,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.