Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.