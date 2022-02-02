Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.29. 25,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.76. BigCommerce has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

