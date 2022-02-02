Zacks: Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 156.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMDA opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

