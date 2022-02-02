Zacks: Analysts Expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

