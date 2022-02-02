Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $24.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.31. CDW has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $208.71.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.