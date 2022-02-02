Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 807,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,459. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

