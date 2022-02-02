Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. 2,890,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,870. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.