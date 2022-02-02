Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $240,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $320,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

