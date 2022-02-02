Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.68. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.