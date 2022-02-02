Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.10 Million

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $403.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

GMAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,773. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.