Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Livent posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 281.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.93. 60,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,626. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

