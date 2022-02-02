Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. Magna International posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

