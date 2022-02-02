Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Methanex reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,504. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

