Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $28.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 121,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

