Zacks Investment Research Comments on Avivagen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avivagen in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CVE:VIV opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Avivagen has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

