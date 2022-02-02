Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 683,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,628. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

