Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.94 on Friday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

