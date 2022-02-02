Zacks Investment Research Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Sell

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $67,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

