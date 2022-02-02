Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Hold”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.56.

TECH stock traded up $15.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.50. 11,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average is $477.68. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.