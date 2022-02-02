Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NYSE CULP opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $110.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

