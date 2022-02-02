Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

