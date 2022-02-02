Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. 42,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZH. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

