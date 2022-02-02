Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells $27,338.05 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymergen alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80.

ZY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 756,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,798. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.